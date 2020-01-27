Plane goes down in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan

An Afghan plane crashed Monday in Taliban-held territory in the country's Ghazni province, south of the capital, Afghan officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane, and Ariana Afghan Airlines denied reports that it was one of its passenger jets that had come down. There was no immediate word on casualties.

CBS

Provincial government spokesman Arif Noori Ghazni told CBS News' Ahmad Mukhtar the plane appeared to have been a flight between the southern city of Kandahar and the capital Kabul, about 200 miles to the north. Ghazni province is between those two locations.

Emergency services had been dispatched, but the fact that the plane came down in territory controlled by the Taliban insurgency — and the winter weather in the region — could make it more difficult to access the wreck, Ghazni said. There was no immediate indication as to what caused the crash, which was confirmed by Afghanistan's Second Vice President Sarwar Danish.

Ariana, Afghanistan's state-owned flagship carrier, said in a statement that reports of one of its planes crashing were "not true."

"All of Ariana Afghan flights are operating normally" the airline said in a post to its Facebook page.

Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority also said in a Facebook post that it had received no reports of a civilian airliner going down, raising the possibility that it was a military or cargo aircraft that had crashed.

This is a breaking story, please refresh your browser for updates.