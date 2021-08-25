U.S. Embassy in Kabul warns Americans to avoid airport over "security threats"

1,500 Americans may still want to leave Afgha...

1,500 Americans may still want to leave Afghanistan

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent out an alert Wednesday evening advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the capital city's airport.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the security alert read.

"U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

The embassy warned Americans to be aware of their surroundings at all times, follow instructions of local authorities, have contingency plans in case of emergencies, monitor local media and follow the State Department on social media.

