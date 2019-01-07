Dancer who lost her leg in Boston Marathon bombing hit by car, hospitalized

A woman who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 was hospitalized after being struck by a car. Professional dancer Adrianne Haslet posted on social media that she was struck while in a crosswalk in the city's Back Bay neighborhood on Saturday night.

Haslet posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed in a neck brace. She wrote she was "thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body."

She added that she was "completely broken." The driver told police he was turning and did not see Haslet because it was dark and rainy and she was wearing dark clothing.

The driver was issued a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. In 2016, Haslet accomplished what she said was the biggest challenge of her recovery: completing the Boston Marathon.

She told "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell then that she didn't want her life to be defined by what happened to her in 2013. "I want my life to be defined by how I live it," she said.

"I'm not just an amputee. I'm not just a marathon survivor. You know, none of us are," Haslet said. "And I think it's important to always remember how far you've come as well because I have days where I think I haven't come that far at all, which sounds crazy to say, but you get in these mindsets. And it's important to see, you know? To see how far you've come."