Adele announces release date for her new album "30"

Adele hosts "Saturday Night Live" in 2020. Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Adele will release her fourth album on November 19, the British superstar announced Wednesday. The album, called "30," will be the singer's first album since 2015.

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," the singer said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

Adele, 33, described the album as a narration of rebuilding her house and heart and getting over the grief of "the most turbulent period" of her life.

The Grammy award-winning singer is best known for her sophomore album "21," which debuted #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2011 and was certified platinum. She won her first Grammy Award (Best New Artist) in 2008 and she has since earned 14 more, including album of the year for "25" in 2016.

Last May, Adele sparked headlines by sharing photos showing weight loss on Instagram. The photos sparked discussions online, with many focusing on what they believed to be a dramatic change in the singer's looks. But Adele's former trainer called her critics "fat-phobic," saying "it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy."