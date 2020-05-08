Adele's former trainer addresses weight loss and "fat-phobic accusations" over photo that showed her transformation

Adele received widespread attention for a photo and message she posted on Instagram to mark her 32nd birthday this week. In the post, she praised frontline workers — but the photo is what sparked conversation online. The photo revealed that Adele has lost a significant amount of weight, and while many commenters praised her, others criticized the focus on her physical appearance.

Now, Adele's former trainer, Pete Geracimo is speaking out about the star's transformation, saying it was "never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Geracimo said "it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss."

The London-based trainer wrote that he worked with the singer post-pregnancy and post-surgery on a 13-month "grueling schedule." He said that with exercise and better food choices, Adele lost a considerable amount of weight and people took notice.

"Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing," Geracimo wrote. "Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes," he continued.

That attention swelled this week when Adele shared the photo of herself in a black dress. Many of the comments focused on her body — which struck the wrong note with some.

"I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y'all, we've been over this... Your weight doesn't determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn't determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn't make you worthy or unworthy," blogger and disability activist Melissa Blake tweeted.

In Geracimo's Instagram post, he praised Adele's hard work and commitment to healthy eating and fitness. "This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for [her son] Angelo," he wrote.

The trainer hopes people appreciate that hard work, and understand that she did it for herself: "This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around."

In a message to CBS News, Geracimo said he did not want to answer any questions about Adele.