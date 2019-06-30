Twin-engine plane crash in Texas kills at least 10 people, damages two other aircrafts

A small passenger plane crashed into an unoccupied hangar in Addison, Texas on Sunday at around 9:11am. CBS Dallas reports that at least 10 people died from the crash. A town spokesperson told the station that no one survived.

According to information provided to CBS News by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King was destroyed by fire. NTSB vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said during a press conference that the plane damaged two other aircrafts inside the hangar: a Falcon plane and a helicopter.

Landsberg said there were two flight crew members and eight passengers aboard the plane and that the aircraft's intended destination was St. Petersburg, Florida.

The twin-engine private plane lost an engine at take-off, sources told CBS News. The plane banked left immediately after takeoff and went into the hangar.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation and the FAA has started a preliminary investigation.