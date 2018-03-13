Adam Schiff says there is still "significant evidence" of collusion

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee said Tuesday night that "there is significant evidence, much of it in the public domain, on the issue of collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia, although the committee has officially concluded its Russia investigation interviews.

The Texas Republican leading the House's investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway, announced Monday that the committee has finished interviewing witnesses after its yearlong investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as well as potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

"We found no evidence of collusion, and so we found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings," Conaway said during a briefing with reporters on Monday afternoon. "We found no evidence of any collusion of anything people were actually doing other than taking a meeting they shouldn't have taken or just inadvertently being in the same building."

The Democrats on the committee, however, disagree and claim that there is still more evidence to uncover and witnesses to interview. California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat leading the investigation, says that there are select individuals who will continue to work with the committee.

"That was a terrible disservice to the country and the American people," Schiff said of the investigation's conclusion Tuesday night. "It represented a reneging on the commitment on the outset of the investigation to follow the facts wherever they lead."

Schiff specifically cited evidence pertaining to 30-year-old former Trump campaign aide George Papadapoulos, the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

House Intelligence Democrats plan to release a 22-page report detailing relevant evidence the committee has found regarding Russian meddling in U.S. affairs. Schiff claimed there are other non-public details that may allude to Trump campaign collusion.

"Sadly, from a very early point in the investigation the chairman made the decision that his mission was not to find out what Russia did, not to determine the role of U.S. persons, but rather to endeavor to distract the public, to put the government on trial," Schiff said.

Olivia Victoria Gazis contributed to this report.