Schiff says impeachment process rules are "very much the same" as they were for Nixon and Clinton

After a historic vote in the House that approved rules for the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, Intelligence Committee Chairman and Congressman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, denied accusations by Republicans that the rules are unfair.

"The rules are very much the same as they were during the Nixon impeachment, during the Clinton impeachment," Schiff told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell. "All they have to argue is process and even the president has acknowledged that's a failure."

Lawmakers voted mostly along party lines to approve the resolution that authorizes the House Intelligence Committee to hold public hearings. It's only the third vote of its kind.

All Republican members voted against it and prior to the vote, denouncing what they called a "Soviet-style" nature of the investigation.

"Maybe in the Soviet Union, you do things like this where only you make the rules, where you reject the ability for the person you're accusing to even be in the room," said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Republicans have also raised concerns that Democrats will block witnesses.

"We've asked them for proffer about which witnesses they think are relevant, and I have to say we have concerns that they're going to propose a bunch of witnesses that have no bearing that they can use merely to smear the president's opponents or for other proper purposes," Schiff said.