Actor Julien Arnold dies during performance of "A Christmas Carol" in Canada

Canadian actor Julien Arnold died in the middle of a performance of "A Christmas Carol" after experiencing a medical emergency.

It's not clear what caused Arnold's death, but paramedics arrived at Citadel Theater in Edmonton, Canada at about 8:28 p.m., according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Paramedics conducted resuscitation attempts, but Arnold died in the theater.

Arnold, 60, was playing the roles of Marley and Mr. Fezziwig in the play, according to the CBC. The play is based on Charles Dickens' novel of the same name.

The theater said in a statement on social media that Arnold was "a beloved actor and dear friend," as well as a "cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community." Arnold was a founding member of Free Will Players, a theater company that produces an annual Shakespeare festival, and had been a fixture of the city's theater community for years, according to the CBC.

The Citadel Theater said the rest of the run of "A Christmas Carol" would be dedicated to his memory.

"Julien's passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, fellow Carol company members, Citadel staff, and the Edmonton community he loved so dearly," the theater said. "His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions - and big hugs - will be deeply missed."

There will be some scheduling changes to the show's run because of Arnold's death, according to the CBC, and audience members will be contacted by the theater.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Arnold's family. It has had raised about $42,000 as of Friday.