Actor Cillian Murphy on acting and his first reaction to reading the "Oppenheimer" script

This week on 60 Minutes, Cillian Murphy talks with Scott Pelley about his approach to acting and his preparation for the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." After spending six months getting ready both physically and mentally, he says he put all he learned in the back of his mind and acted on instinct.

During a candid interview in Ireland, Murphy also shared his first reaction after reading the "Oppenheimer" script, why he is known as "the worst dinner companion," and why it's too soon to talk about his acting legacy.

"It is possible that this is the first time that David Bowie has been compared to Robert Oppenheimer," Scott Pelley commented to Cillian Murphy. Murphy says he found similarities between the two men.

Actor Cillian Murphy says it takes time to decompress after playing a character. "For a few weeks, you just don't know what to do with all this energy and this focus."

Actor Emily Blunt tells Scott Pelley that in a scene deleted from "Oppenheimer," she slaps Cillian Murphy.





Eileen Walsh talks about how her decades-long friendship with Cillian Murphy translates to the screen.

Matt Damon says, "Cillian is the worst dinner companion imaginable." Hear Cillian Murphy's reaction.

Cillian Murphy says it's too soon to talk about his acting legacy, adding he's hungry for more.

The videos above were edited by Peter M. Berman.