Acid poured on slides at Massachusetts playground; children suffer burns

A group broke into a pool facility in Massachusetts on Sunday, stole chemicals and poured acid on three slides at a playground, officials said. Two children suffered burn-like injuries, the Longmeadow Fire Department said.

Investigators found muriatic acid, a pool cleaning chemical, at Bliss Park Playground in Longmeadow on Sunday morning. Authorities said they were performing forensic and finger print analysis to identify the perpetrators.

Authorities determined the acid came from the pump room of a local pool building, officials said. Chemicals used to operate the pool are stored in the basement room. Investigators said the perpetrators employed a "great deal of effort" to get access to the chemicals.

"Two fences had been climbed and a cover to a ventilation shaft was torn off," the Longmeadow Fire Department wrote in a release. "The perpetrators entered the room through the ventilation shaft."

Officials believe the suspects may have suffered burns to their hands or arms while obtaining the muriatic acid. Their clothing may have also been degraded by contact with the acid.

A speciality contractor has been hired to clean the playground. It will be fenced off until it's cleaned, authorities said.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspects in the case. They asked anyone with information or security camera footage from the area to come forward.