Todo En Uno: Habrá acciones de seguridad en 17 regiones

The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
President Trump is preparing to deliver his second State of the Union address. While the president is expected to seek common ground in some areas, another government shutdown is possible. Major Garrett reports.
In 2005, Brady wondered if winning Super Bowls was all it was cracked up to be: "I think there's a lot of other parts about me that I'm trying to find."
Ahead of President Trump's State of the Union address, Democrats have panned the speech. The party will send a message of its own, inviting dozens of federal workers and contractors who just weathered a shutdown. Nancy Cordes reports.
Former Senator and CBS News contributor Jeff Flake joined "CBS Evening News" to discuss the State of the Union. President Trump is expected to seek common ground with Democrats, something Flake believes is possible.
In Senate testimony, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East said ISIS now controls just a small fraction of the territory it once held in Syria. But he warned the fight is not over. Charlie D'Agata reports from a base near the last ISIS holdout.
New England Patriots and more than 1 million fans celebrated the team's victory in a celebratory parade down the streets of Boston
Family members claim hospital didn’t perform needed surgery; FDA has warned about e-cigarette explosions
As temperatures reached below zero, Midnight and her owner found their elderly neighbor who had fallen in the snow
Catholic leader admits sexual abuse of nuns by clergy members is still a problem but insists, "we are working on it"
New research offers clues as to why women tend to outlive men and stay mentally sharp longer
Parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast haven't been this cold in decades — if ever
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
A bright, longstanding tradition of the CBS Sunday morning broadcast is the luminous sun artwork sent to us by our viewers
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
The president implored lawmakers to "break decades of political stalemate" and "heal old wounds" just weeks after the shutdown
In his State of the Union address, President Trump announced plans for another North Korea summit and reiterated demands for a border wall to fight a "crisis" of illegal immigration. He also touted the booming economy and cheered the record number of women in Congress. Watch his full speech.
President Donald Trump announced that he planned to eradicate HIV/AIDS during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night
Here's a look at the president's claims on foreign and domestic policy
Seventy-six percent of Americans who tuned in to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night approved
The president denounced a New York law that allows abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy if the life of the mother is at risk or the fetus is not viable