The Oscars announce new representation and inclusion requirements for Best Picture eligibility

The Oscars have come under fire the past few years for lacking in diverse nominees across its categories. On Tuesday, however, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that movies will now have to meet new representation and inclusion standards in order to be eligible to be nominated for Best Picture — one of the "Big Five" categories of the annual event — which may make #OscarsSoWhite a trend of the past.

The new standards are a part of the Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, and were "designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience," the Academy said in a statement.

Similar to years past, the 2020 Oscars were criticized for a lack of representation, with film critic Justin Chang noting the nominees felt like a "return, in a lot of ways, to a kind of a kind of white male nostalgia." While about one-third of the nominees were women, there were no female nominees for Best Director, and only one person of color was nominated for one of the acting categories.

Change starts now. We've announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility, beginning with the 96th #Oscars. Read more here: https://t.co/qdxtlZIVKb pic.twitter.com/hR6c2jb5LM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 9, 2020

The changes will be phased in starting with the 94th Oscars in 2022. For the 94th and 95th ceremonies, a confidential Academy Inclusion Standards form must be submitted for any film to be eligible for best picture, but they will not have to meet any specific standards those years. Starting in 2024, films will have to meet two out of four newly created standards to be eligible to win Best Picture.

The Academy said that these standards do not apply to other categories. CBS News was also told that eligibility rules are addressed annually, and may be subject to change in the future.

Per the Academy, the standards are as follows: