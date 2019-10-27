ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in Syria

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has led the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) since 2014, is believed to have been killed in Syria, a source told CBS News. The White House said late Saturday that President Trump would be making a "major statement" Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Al-Baghdadi, who has rarely been seen in public, appeared in a video in April for the first time in five years. The video, released by ISIS' media network, showed al-Baghdadi with a bushy grey and red beard and seated with a machine gun next to him. That was his first video appearance since 2014, when he delivered a sermon at the al-Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

In December 2016, the U.S. State Department raised its reward to $25 million for information on al-Baghdadi, making him one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Al-Baghdadi's death comes just days after the U.S. announced it would be sending additional troops into Syria to protect oil fields from ISIS.

Thursday's announcement was a reversal of Mr. Trump's earlier decision to pull U.S. forces from the area, which sparked a Turkish cross-border offensive earlier this month, and raised concerns that ISIS could regain strength. Kurdish forces in northern Syria had been the main U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS.

Mr. Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria was criticized by Republican and Democratic leaders.

Mr. Trump tweeted earlier Saturday night "something very big has just happened!"