After ISIS leader's death, Arizona parents want answers about daughter's fate: "This is the moment"

The Prescott, Arizona parents of slain American hostage Kayla Mueller say they have mixed emotions about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their daughter was a humanitarian aid worker who was kidnapped and taken hostage in August 2013 after leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Aleppo, Syria.

Mueller's death was reported in February 2015. U.S. intelligence officials told her family four months later that she was raped repeatedly by al-Baghdadi.

Carl Mueller told CBS affiliate KPHO-TV that the news of al-Baghdadi's death left him in shock.

"It was a shock of course," said Carl. "One minute you're sitting here watching a movie, and the next minute you get the news the man that raped and possibly murdered your daughter has been killed."

Marsha Mueller says she wants to know what truly happened to her daughter. Kayla Mueller's body has yet to be recovered.

"Because of that one percent possibility, how do you completely give up until you have her home?" Marsha Moeller told KPHO. "We want Kayla home, and I know that sounds like an impossible task, but after what we've been through, the things that pop up and happen I believe we might just find her."

Mueller's parents told President Trump Sunday that they would be willing to go to Iraq to get answers about their daughter.

"We feel this is the moment," said Carl. "He's been killed, some of his lieutenants have been captured, and who else would know what happened to Kayla but these people close to him? Somebody, and it may be one of these people who were captured yesterday, knows what happened and know who killed her."