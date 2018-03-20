Lawyers debate 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi court

JACKSON, Miss. -- A federal judge has heard arguments from attorneys seeking and opposing an order that would temporarily block a new Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks' gestation.The law's only exceptions are if fetal health problems make it "incompatible with life" outside the womb at full term, or if a pregnant woman's life or a "major bodily function" is threatened by pregnancy.

Pregnancies resulting from rape and incest aren't exempted.

The measure is the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill Monday, and it became law immediately. The state's only abortion clinic quickly sued.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves heard arguments Tuesday on the clinic's request for a temporary restraining order to block the law. Clinic attorney Rob McDuff said a woman scheduled for an abortion Tuesday is at least 15 weeks pregnant.

Special assistant attorney general Paul Barnes argued the state has an interest in protecting maternal health and "unborn life."

Reeves did not rule from the bench but said he would rule as soon as possible.