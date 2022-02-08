Able Fit program helps build strength: "It is a gym that believes in me!"

Phoenix — Walking into a gym or fitness class for the first time can be intimidating for anyone, but especially for people who face extra challenges in life. A gym in Phoenix is trying to change that.

The workouts at the Arizona gym are grueling, but muscles aren't the only measure of progress. Some of the athletes, like Cade, are autistic. Others have Down syndrome or cerebral palsy. None have taken strength training until now.

Speech pathologists Sarah Farison and Lillie Vosa, who are also certified trainers, created Able Fit classes, betting that newfound physical strength would lead to cognitive and emotional gains.

"A lot of students I was working with could not get their body to listen to their brain," Farison told CBS News. "And I'm like, OK, I think we are gonna do something about it!"

Cade's father, Randy, said he's noticed a difference.

"When he's lifting a heavy weight, it helps his mind-body connection and allows him to pronunciate better," Randy said.

The athletes come from different backgrounds and abilities, but the training is forging friendships and building confidence.

Cade, who uses a device to speak, just might express it best: "It is a gym that believes in me!"