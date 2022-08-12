Wanted man blows himself up during arrest in Saudi Arabia; 4 others injured

A man wanted by security officials in Saudi Arabia killed himself with an explosive belt to avoid arrest, wounding four others in the blast, the kingdom said Friday.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency, citing the Saudi State Security Presidency, identified the dead man as Abdullah bin Zayed al-Shehri.

The report said as security forces moved in on him Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah, al-Shehri detonated the bomb belt. The report identified the wounded as a Pakistani national and three security officials.

Al-Shehri had been sought by authorities for seven years, Reuters reported, citing state TV. It was not immediately clear on what charges he was wanted.

The Saudi Press Agency report offered no details on al-Shehri's background, nor if he belonged to any known extremist group.

The kingdom has battled al Qaeda and Islamic State militants.