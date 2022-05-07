Calls pour in to Wisconsin Humane Society after abandoned dog found tied to fire hydrant with note "pleading for someone to help her"

Days after an abandoned dog was found tied up to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, the Wisconsin Humane Society says calls are pouring in from all over the country from people wanting to give the pet a new home.

The organization's animal behavior evaluator, Kari Weishan, told WFRV-TV the nearly 6-year-old dog named Baby Girl is doing "really well."

You may have seen this recent photo of a dog tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, and we understand it evokes a strong... Posted by Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, May 5, 2022

A resident recently found Baby Girl tied up to a fire hydrant in Green Bay along with a backpack filled with her things and a message from her owner, who said they could no longer care for the dog, citing medical problems and other challenges.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Humane Society posted a photo of the dog, taken by Kylie Engelhardt, acknowledging the image "evokes a strong emotional response." The organization also wrote a compassionate message to the owner who was forced to abandon their dog.

"It's evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn't get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she'd be quickly found," the organization wrote.

"We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could," the humane society added.

Weishan told WFRV that the dog is on her way to finding her new home.

"We've gotten a lot of calls. I want to say it's probably close to 100 between yesterday and today; calls from all over the country from California, Florida, (and) South Carolina," Weishan said.

The Wisconsin Humane Society doesn't know when Baby Girl will be available for adoption but is encouraging people to keep an eye out on its website for her listing.