Milwaukee couple sells portion of art collection to benefit housing for needy

Our ongoing series, A More Perfect Union, aims to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. In this installment, we introduce you to a couple from Milwaukee, whose lifetime interest and investment in art is benefiting the local community.



Tony and Pat Busalacchi's art collection, featured inside their retirement community, is a portrait of their nearly six-decade journey together – a journey that now finds them giving back to the city they've called home nearly all their lives.

For his 85th birthday Tony had a special wish – to help strangers.



"I read this article about the hospital being converted into low-income housing. And I said, 'I'd like to do something for my birthday for other people,'" Tony told CBS News' Nikki Battiste. It was St. Anthony's Hospital, where Tony was born.



"They said, 'We need $1,000 for each of the 60 apartments to furnish,'" he recalled. "And then the light went on and I said, 'How would it be if we sell some of our art and give you the proceeds?'"

CBS News

Throughout their 58 years of marriage, the Busalacchis have invested a lifetime of research and money into art. Some of it is Tony's work, other pieces were acquired from their travels around the globe.



"I'm thrilled at the thought that all of this art could be used to make other people's lives better," Pat said.

Tony, a retired teacher and military veteran, pledged to sell 85 different works – one for each year of his life, just a fraction of their whole collection. The proceeds will be donated to the St. Anthony apartment project, which is still under construction. The program will provide 60 housing units and supportive services for Milwaukee's most needy.



Brother Rob Roemer, ministry director at Capuchin Services, is helping oversee the program. He said his organization relies on the generosity of people like Pat and Tony.

CBS News

"It just makes my heart – heart melt. I just, it's so – it's so touching to hear the stories of why people want to help…. And I find the people of Milwaukee very generous," Roemer said.

Tony and Pat's art sale was an overwhelming success. It generated at least $20,000 and for those less fortunate, some hope.



"Well, I think for these 60 people, we're giving them some dignity," he said.

"I never tell people 'Have a nice day', I always tell people, 'Make it a good day,'" Tony adds. "So what we're attempting to do with this art project is we're trying to make it a good day."

Initially, Pat and Tony only expected to fetch a few thousand dollars' worth of donations, but since their art sale they say they're still fielding donations for their artwork.