A Giant String Bean? Wrong!

A girl beats the 90 degree temperatures as she slides down a waterslide at the Blue Ash Swim Club in Blue Ash, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Interested in riding this very slide? You can book a trip to Cincinnati through the CBS.com Getaway section.

Waterslides are cool. But if you're also really into roller coasters, visit our special Local Guide, Coastermania.

Wondering if it's a good day for some outdoor recreation? You'll want to check our Weather section.