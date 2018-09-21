A college student and a minister answer each other's prayers

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Although no one knew it at the time, minister Jerome Jones of the Springfield Baptist Church in Monticello, Georgia, recently went through a crisis of faith.

"I was getting ready to stop coming to church so much as I did," he said. "I didn't see God doing anything for me."

Jerome said last month he was at his day job with the power company when a note came down from the heavens. It was attached to three balloons and it read, "God, help me go to college… please help me get everything I need to leave Wednesday."

It was signed by Mykehia Curry.

Mykehia was about to start her freshman year at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia. No one in her family had ever gone to college, which is why she sent up that prayer – scared and worried.

"Scared because this is my first time being away from home. And worried, as in financially," she said.

She said her family doesn't have much, so that's why she decided to go to college. She hopes to become a nurse to provide both an example -- and a better life -- for her brother, Malik. She got a student loan, but didn't have money for other necessities like a fridge for her room or even a comforter for her bed. She needed help.

Unfortunately, the wind blew her balloons to just about the poorest preacher in central Georgia.

"I don't have any money in my savings account," Jerome said. "I drained it from the taxes on my mom's house. I said, 'Now, you see this right,'" he said as he looked upward. "I said it out loud because this is the way I talk to God. We've got a way with each other."

When he found that balloon message, Jerome said he had a total of $125 to his name. But he spent it all on Mykehia. He delivered a comforter and a mini-fridge -- most importantly, a ton of much needed inspiration.

"It encourages me to keep going knowing that prayers are answered," Mykehia said.

Likewise, Jerome also has renewed faith. A good reminder that sometimes the best way to get your prayers answered is to answer someone else's.

