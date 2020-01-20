Two dead, 15 wounded after gunman opens fire on people in line outside K.C. bar

Kansas City, Missouri — Two people are dead and at least 15 wounded after a shooting outside a bar here late Sunday night, authorities said. It put an abrupt end to a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs victory that sent them to the Super Bowl.

All the wounded were brought to area hospitals and at least three were in critical condition, police said.

The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot when police arrived, reports CBS Kansas City, Missouri affiliate KCTV.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday at the 9ine Ultra Lounge.

Scene outside 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri after shooting late on January 19, 2020. KCTV

Police at the scene said the shooter opened fire at a line of people waiting to get inside.

An armed security guard at the club engaged the shooter outside. Police believe the man who died was the gunman.

Investigators didn't know what led to the shooting.

Kansas City police Capt. David Jackson told news outlets at the club that responding officers found "a chaotic scene" and had to call in help from around the city, The Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, the scene was near U.S. Highway 40. A Facebook post on the club's page advertised Sunday night's "Sold Out Sundays" event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Chiefs' win. The Chiefs - featured on the event's artwork - beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

The AP quoted Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker as saying at the scene, "It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City," referencing the Chiefs game. "It's just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time."