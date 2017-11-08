93-year-old WWII vet Vito Perillo wins Tinton Falls, N.J. mayoral race

TINTON FALLS, N.J. -- A 93-year-old World War II veteran upset an incumbent New Jersey mayor who was seeking a second term.

Vito Perillo defeated Tinton Falls Mayor Gerald Turning Tuesday in the nonpartisan municipal race.

Perillo tells the Asbury Park Press he wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door.

The U.S. Navy veteran decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements. Turning was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011 and was the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.

In a Facebook post following his victory, a "profoundly grateful" Perillo said, "Tonight transparency, accountability and community empowerment won out, and I can't wait to get started working as hard as I can for all of the great residents of this town."

He also thanked Turning "for his dedication and long service to the town of Tinton Falls."