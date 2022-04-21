"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died.

"Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."

Francisco and Springs also have a 20-month-old daughter, Brenda. They met on the TLC reality show where people who live in different places decide if they want to get married and receive visas to live together. The couple got engaged within eight hours of meeting in person.

Springs also has five children from previous relationships.

The couple often shares videos of their family on social media. Just two days before Francisco announced the death of their son, Springs shared a video of two of his children playing in their backyard.

Several other "90 Day Fiancé" stars commented on Francisco's post.

"Im so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away," wrote Amira Lollysa, one of show's stars.

"Omg, I can't believe this. I am so very sorry," wrote "90 Day: The Single Life" star Debbie Johnson. "Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I'm absolutely devastated. If I can do anything please let me know. Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you. 😢🙏."

"Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!" wrote Loren Brovarnik, who appeared on the "Pillow Talk" spinoff of the show alongside Francisco.

Francisco announced the birth of their son in September, writing on Instagram: "I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches, I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well."