9-year-old born with medical challenges overcomes the odds and participates in marathon with dad

Nine-year-old Lucas Ransom has faced a lot of health challenges in his young life — but that isn't holding him back. Lucas was born premature with a cleft palate, and then developed strep, meningitis, sepsis and several other serious medical conditions. He spent long stretches in the NICU and needed surgery.

"There was a chance he wouldn't be able to speak, hear, see, walk or even breathe on his own. For nearly 3 months, Lucas fought for his life," his mom said in an account posted by Akron Children's Hospital.

Thanks to his doctors at Akron Children's Hospital, Lucas exceeded expectations. He can now read, write, talk and walk independently — and he can even participate in marathons.

Throughout his medical struggles, Lucas was a trooper and he serves as an inspiration for his whole family, especially his dad. Brent Ransom took up ultra-marathon running to stay healthy for his kids. He told Akron Children's he was was always heartbroken when Lucas would grab his shoes for a run, but couldn't join him.

Ransom found a special running chair that he could push Lucas in while he ran. The custom chair cost $5,000 but family, friends, strangers and members of the area's tight-knit running community helped raise money to pay for it, according to Akron Children's.

The new chair allowed for the father-son duo to go on runs — and bond with each other — for hours on end. They weren't just running for fun, they were training for the Akron Marathon.

Running in the marathon allowed the Ransoms to give back to the community that always supported them. The race hosts 15,000 runners and benefits Akron Children's Hospital, where Lucas overcame the odds.

On Saturday, Lucas became the first patient from the children's hospital to participate in the Akron Marathon. His dad pushed him in his custom running chair for the full 26.2 miles, and when they crossed the finish line, both father and son achieved their wildest dream.

Lucas even got a medal at the end of the race along with his dad. But more importantly, the father and son got to share a special memory together.

"I run to show my son that you aim for the moon," Brett Ransom told the hospital. "In reality, he is the one teaching me that never giving up and flying over mountains that seem impossible to climb are just part of his everyday life."