9 dead, 1 injured after a semi collided with a van in west-central Wisconsin

9 killed in Deadly Crash in west-central Wisconsin crash on Highway 95 9 killed in Deadly Crash in west-central Wisconsin crash on Highway 95 00:34

DEWHURST, Minn. — Nine people are dead after a crash between a semi and van shut down a stretch of Highway 95 Friday in west-central Wisconsin.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened on the highway near County Road J in the Township of Dewhurst, which is about 50 miles east of Eau Claire. The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the van was driving north on the county road and entered the intersection at Highway 95. That's when the semi, which was eastbound on the highway, collided with the van.

WCCO

In a recent post on X, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers lamented the crash, thanked first responders and confirmed the deaths of nine people.

Kathy and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives.



Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 8, 2024

According to officials, nine people have died as a result of the crash. Coroner Clarissa Rochester pronounced the driver of the semi dead at the scene. There were nine people in the van, eight were pronounced dead at the scene, including the driver. One passenger in the van survived and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

That stretch of Highway 95 was closed for hours on Friday, and motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash has been cleared and Highway 95 and Highway J have been reopened to traffic. Names of everyone involved have not yet been released to the public.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Clark County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

READ MORE: Minnesota senator calls female Delta pilot a "stewardess" during hearing