8-year-old Missouri girl shot while sleeping

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police say a bullet fired from outside a north St. Louis County home tore through a wall and struck an 8-year-old girl as she slept early Wednesday morning.

Police responding to the 3:43 a.m. shooting found evidence multiple shots were fired at the home, though only one bullet managed to travel into the house, according to a statement posted by the St. Louis County Police Department on Facebook.

The girl was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The department said other family members were home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

The department does not currently have any suspects in the case.

Posted by St. Louis County Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2018

"Someone knows who did this," the department said in the Facebook post, asking anyone with information to call police at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.