8-year-old boy consoles crying classmate with autism on first day of school

The first day of school can be nerve-wracking for most kids, so an 8-year-old boy from Wichita, Kansas did what he could to make it easier for a fellow student. Courtney Moore took several photos of her son, Christian, on the first day of school at Minneha Core Knowledge Elementary.

One of photos is getting more attention than others — it shows Christian holding his classmate's hand as the other boy cries.

"I'm so proud of my son," Moore wrote on Facebook, sharing the sweet photo. "[He saw] a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He's a kid with a Big heart, the first day of school started off right."

I’m so proud of my son, he seen a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and... Posted by Courtney Coko Moore on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Moore's post was shared nearly 4,000 times. It also got the attention of someone important: April Crites, the mother of the other boy in the photo, who Christian consoled.

"Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic," Crites commented on Moore's post, according to KWCH. "I worry everyday that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn't worry about such things."

Moore was touched by the other mom's response. She shared that Christian struggles with speech and both boys are unique in their own way, KWCH reports. "I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both of our sons. Your son was so sweet," she wrote.

CBS News has reached out to both moms for comment. The Wichita Public School district also shared the story, which is inspiring countless people to be compassionate and kind toward others.