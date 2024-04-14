Mass shooting in Back of the Yards leaves 1 child dead, 7 other people injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One child was killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday evening, police said. Three of the victims were children.

The shooting happened near West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said. The victims were at a family gathering when the shooting happened.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 18 rounds fired and found multiple people shot on the block, police said. Officers then began providing life-saving care, including tourniquets and chest seals, according to Chicago Police Area One Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and died, Jerome said. Her name was not immediately released.

A one-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and were in critical condition Saturday night. Officials said the ages of the adult victims ranged from 19 to 40.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related," Jerome said.

Some witnesses described two shooters on foot, police said.

This is a developing story.