8 countries call for UN meeting on Jerusalem after Trump's announcement

WASHINGTON -- Eight countries opposed to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital have asked for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council this week.

Sweden's U.N. Mission said the eight nations have asked Japan, this month's council president, to have Secretary-General Antonio Guterres brief the 15 council members.

The eight council nations that requested the meeting are Bolivia, Egypt, France, Italy, Senegal, Sweden, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

Guterres said after Mr. Trump's announcement that the issue must be resolved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and warned that "unilateral measures" can jeopardize prospects for peace.

In a resolution adopted last December the council said it "will not recognize any changes to the June 4, 1967, lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations."

Mr. Trump made the unprecedented move Wednesday, saying, "I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his nation was "profoundly grateful" and that Mr. Trump's announcement was an "important step toward peace." The announcement, however, was met with immediate backlash from the Arab world, in addition to large swaths of the international community.