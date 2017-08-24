$758 million Powerball jackpot: One winning ticket sold

Lottery officials say one winning ticket was sold, in Massachusetts, for the staggering $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

The winning numbers selected late Wednesday night were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball number 4.

The $758 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years.

The jackpot increased late Wednesday from a previous $700 million prize. At that amount, if taken as a lump sum, the jackpot is worth $443 million.

Federal income tax of 39.6 percent would dwindle the winnings down to about $267 million, and state and local taxes would also apply.

The odds of winning were -- one-in-292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot grew so large because nobody had won since June 10.