7-year-old arrested and charged with arson after family's home intentionally set on fire

A 7-year-old child was arrested and charged with first degree arson after allegedly setting his family's home on fire, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in West Virginia said.

The department said the child intentionally set fire to the house with his parents inside. Everyone inside made it out alive, but two people suffered minor burns.

A photo of the home engulfed in flames was shared on Facebook by the department, which said no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing and the nature of the case is sensitive.

In West Virginia, charges may be brought against children by citation or by criminal complaint, but the rules for juvenile arrests vary by state. In 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law legislation that prevents children under the age of 12 from facing arrest and prosecution for virtually all crimes in the state.

Arrests of children in the U.S. are not uncommon. During the 2017-2018 school year, more than 700 children were arrested in U.S. elementary schools, according to CBS News' analysis.



