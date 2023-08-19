7 shot, 1 fatally, at party in West Philadelphia: police

7 shot, 1 killed in mass shooting at West Philadelphia party 7 shot, 1 killed in mass shooting at West Philadelphia party 00:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six people were wounded and one person was killed in a mass shooting at a party in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to police.

After multiple 911 calls, police arrived to the scene on Creighton Street near Wyalusing Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. They found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

16th District police officers picked up two victims in patrol vehicles and took them to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Others were taken to that hospital in an ambulance and more arrived in private vehicles.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:40 a.m. Police said he had been shot multiple times in the head and body.

The other victims, five women and one man, range from age 20 to 51. Police said five of them were in stable condition and the condition for one victim was not available.

Nearly 40 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police have not released information on the shooter or shooters.