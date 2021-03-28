60 Minutes update: "Outbreak Science"

Within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Biden is a provision establishing an outbreak forecasting agency. 60 Minutes reported on calls for such an agency last year.

An update of a story from last April called "Outbreak Science." Bill Whitaker looked at researchers harnessing artificial intelligence and other technology to detect and track infectious diseases before they become pandemics.

Dylan George, a scientist who tracked outbreaks for the Bush and Obama administrations, called for a government agency to forecast infectious outbreaks the way the National Weather Service forecasts storms.

"We need to think broadly about how we can move these things forward," George said. "This kind of a center would help do that."

This month, tucked within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, is a provision establishing that forecasting agency.

