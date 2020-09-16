60 Minutes season premiere to feature interviews with H.R. McMaster, Ed Orgeron

60 Minutes' 53rd season premiere is this Sunday

60 Minutes will premiere for the 53rd time this Sunday with Scott Pelley's interview of former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a Bill Whitaker report on voting by mail in Pennsylvania and a Jon Wertheim profile of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron. The 53rd season premiere of 60 Minutes will be broadcast on Sunday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.



In his forthcoming book, "Battlegrounds," President Donald Trump's former national security adviser sounds the alarm on China, cautions against a hasty troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and talks to Pelley about Russia. McMaster, in his first interview, says while the public is preoccupied by vitriolic partisan discourse, challenges to U.S. national security are growing and making the country less safe.



The critical battleground state of Pennsylvania is home to a new vote-by-mail system that is frequently criticized by President Trump on the campaign trail. Whitaker's report examines the high stakes battle playing out behind the scenes, in court and in the state legislature, over the rules for mail-in balloting. The outcome could impact who wins the state and the presidency.



Gravel-voiced and Louisiana Cajun tough, Ed Orgeron got the head coach football job at LSU a few years ago and ran with it. Now the Tigers are the national college champions, but can Coach O call the right plays to win in a pandemic? Wertheim has some questions for the coach.



Last season, 60 Minutes averaged 10.4 million viewers, making it America's most-watched news program. The broadcast spent nearly the whole season in the weekly Top 10, making the list 25 out of 28 times. 60 Minutes was the #1 weekly program among all television shows six times last season.



Bill Owens is the executive producer of 60 Minutes.