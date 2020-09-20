60 Minutes remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, and the nation suffered one more loss in a year replete with them. The tiny woman with towering intellect and historic stature, was a women's rights pioneer.

Justice Ginsburg earned the respect and affection of some of the Supreme Court's most conservative members. "We were best buddies," she said of her fellow opera fan, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Ideological differences never got in the way of their mutual admiration.

This election season, there will be endless arguments over replacing the relentlessly liberal justice, but tonight we remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg's civility, and her respect and love of the law.