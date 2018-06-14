How the DEA's efforts to crack down on the opioid epidemic were derailed

A collaboration by two of the world's most respected news organizations reveals how the Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to crack down on the opioid epidemic were derailed as the number of opioid drug deaths increased. The results of the six-month investigation by 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker, producers Ira Rosen and Sam Hornblower, and The Washington Post's investigative reporters Scott Higham and Lenny Bernstein will be broadcast Sunday, June 17 on 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET/PT

The 60 Minutes double-length segment includes an interview with the highest-ranking DEA agent ever to turn whistleblower, former Deputy Assistant Administrator Joe Rannazzisi.

Jeff Fager is the executive producer of 60 Minutes and Martin Baron is the executive editor of The Washington Post.