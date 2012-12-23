60 Minutes' funniest moments with Adele

In 2012, Anderson Cooper got a tour of Adele's house, where the pair had a grand time baking cupcakes and perusing the singer's wig collection.

Here's what you didn't see in Anderson Cooper's 2012 profile of Adele.

60 Minutes Overtime went behind the scenes during Anderson's visit with the British singer, and the pair had a grand time touring her empty mansion. First, they baked cupcakes in her kitchen, pretending to be co-hosts of a mock cooking show they named "Rolling in the Dough." Then, Adele took Anderson into her messy master bedroom, where he noticed some wigs strewn on her bed. Adele showed off her favorite wigs and even divulged her pet names for them.

This video was originally published on February 12, 2012.