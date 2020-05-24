From the 60 Minutes archives: The Forgotten Veterans

This Memorial Day as we honor our veterans, 60 Minutes looks to honor other American heroes who have sacrificed for their country. During these strange and unprecedented times, we recognize our health care workers across the nation who are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines, working to save the lives of their fellow citizens.

As we think of American health care workers past and present, 60 Minutes Overtime takes a look back at "The Forgotten Veterans," a story in which the late Morley Safer spoke with female combat nurses who helped save countless lives in the Vietnam War.

Morley Safer introduces his story on female combat nurses who served in the Vietnam War.

Nearly 10,000 women served in Vietnam during the 20-year war, and many of their sacrifices were forgotten upon their return to the States. In 1988, years after the war had ended, some of these women demanded to be recognized for their sacrifices, and called for a monument to be built in memory of their efforts.



The Vietnam Women's Memorial

Four years after speaking with 60 Minutes about their battle for recognition, the Vietnam Women's Memorial was erected in 1993, symbolizing that the nurses who served in Vietnam, were no longer the forgotten veterans.