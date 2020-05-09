From the 60 Minutes archives: Little Richard

Little Richard, the rock 'n' roll legend who sold more than 30 million records worldwide and influenced countless acts as he introduced black R&B to white America, died Saturday. He was 87.

In 1985, the entertainer, born Richard Penniman, spoke with Ed Bradley for a 60 Minutes interview that touched on how people in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, and even members of his own band, reacted to his eccentric appearance when he was starting out.

Little Richard on his appearance: "People wanted to knock me down"

"Most of them was afraid of me," Richard said. "You know, [I] get ready to pay my band, and they were scared to come into the room and get their money. It was, 'I get it tomorrow.'"

Richard also talked about touring Europe with a couple of unknown bands: the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Little Richard on meeting the Beatles and Mick Jagger before they were famous

"[It's] just strange, all these people, how they came for me," Richard said. "When I look back over this, it's almost like a dream."