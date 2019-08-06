Novelist Toni Morrison in a probing 1998 interview with Ed Bradley

Toni Morrison, author of great American novels such as "Beloved" and "Sula," has died. She spoke with Ed Bradley on 60 Minutes in 1998

Toni Morrison: The "60 Minutes" Interview

Toni Morrison -- Nobel laureate, Pulitzer Prize winner, and author of acclaimed novels such as "Beloved," "The Bluest Eye," and "Song of Solomon" -- has died, Knopf Publishing has confirmed. She was 88. The publisher said Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York after a brief illness. 
 
In 1998, Morrison was profiled on "60 Minutes" by correspondent Ed Bradley. The author told Bradley she wanted to make her activities stand for something because of a debt she felt to her family and her community. She also talked about exploring America's history of race relations with her writing.

"The truth I happen to be most interested in has to do with the nature of oppression, and how people survive it, or don't," Morrison said. "It's amazing to me, particularly for African-Americans, just amazing, that we're not all dead. That's a constant shocker."

