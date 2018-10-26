This 6-year-old made Meghan Markle a macaroni necklace. Now he's taking jewelry orders from around the world

While Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were in Australia, the duchess received a very special gift from a fan. It was a macaroni necklace, made by 6-year-old Gavin Hazelwood. Hazelwood gave his homemade creation to Duchess Meghan while the royal couple was on a walkabout in Melbourne. She was impressed by his work and immediately put on the custom piece.

Now, Hazlewood is becoming just as famous as any other fashion designer worn by the stylish duchess, Australia's Network 10 reports. The boy from Melbourne, Australia, has started receiving jewelry orders from around the world. "We had a lot of people saying to Gavin, you should make more, you'll make lots of money from this, everybody will want to buy her necklace," his mom, Rowan Hazelwood, told Network 10.

Hazelwood's family created a website so he can fulfill requests for custom macaroni necklaces. So far he's gotten orders from Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. The boy uses dinosaur-shaped pasta and gold paint to create the homemade jewels, and each piece costs $20.

This might seem like a steep price for macaroni, but the young jewelry designer is donating all of his profits to charity.

The Hazelwood family chose a stillborn research charity, one that hits home. Hazelwood's mom lost a baby girl. "She's a part of our lives still, even for the kids, and they talk to her every day," she said.

Like the royal couple, the 6-year-old jewelry designer knows the importance of giving back and helping others. So he's using his newfound fame to do good.