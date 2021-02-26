Dan + Shay, Lady A and more stars nominated in 56th Academy of Country Music Awards

Maren Morris, Lady A, Thomas Rhett and more country stars are nominated for the top honors at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, April 18 on CBS and Paramount+.
Award-winning singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and country music duo Brothers Osborne joined "CBS This Morning" Friday to announce some of the highly-anticipated award categories.
Because of COVID-19 safety measures, the star-studded event will be shown live from three of Nashville's historic venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
The same three locations were used to broadcast the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, after being postponed from April until September because of the pandemic.
Here are the nominees announced on "CBS This Morning":
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- Brothers Osborne
Male Artist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Eric Church
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
- Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
- "Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert
- "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- "More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress
- "The Bones" by Maren Morris
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton