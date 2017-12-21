50 years of 60 Minutes moments

To celebrate 50 seasons on air, the broadcast is ending each week with a classic 60 Minutes moment. Here's a look at them
2018Feb 25
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Flipboard
Last
Updated Mar 11, 2018 7:06 PM EDT
This season, 60 Minutes celebrates its 50th season on the air by taking a spin through its archives to find memorable moments from past years. Each week this season 60 Minutes ends with a short clip from a classic 60 Minutes story.
Senior producer Frank Devine, who has been with the broadcast for 28 years, finds these weekly moments.
"What makes the assignment particularly enjoyable is having the opportunity to return Mike Wallace, Harry Reasoner, Ed Bradley, Morley Safer, Bob Simon and occasionally Andy Rooney to our Sunday broadcasts for this 50th season," he says.
September 24, 1968: Our first broadcast
October 5, 2008: Explaining the financial crisis
October 8, 1968: Nixon runs for office
October 23, 1983: Rainman's inspiration
October 28, 1984: The Great One
November 6, 1988: Hanging out with George Burns
November 13, 1994: Sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll
November 23, 2008: Don't rush Christmas
November 23, 2008: An extraordinary talent
December 14, 1986: Will Oprah be successful?
December 20, 1981: Nancy Reagan redecorates the White House
December 23, 2007: Christmas with Andy Rooney
January 5, 2014: Venturing to a volcano's edge
January 14, 1979: Katharine Hepburn doesn't feel like a legend
February 4, 1996: "A delivery device for nicotine"