NYPD investigating commander accused of telling officers to shoot 50 Cent

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is investigating a commander who allegedly told officers to shoot the rapper 50 Cent, a department spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez allegedly made the threat during roll call ahead of an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match 50 Cent was expected to attend in June 2017.

"The matter is under internal review," the NYPD spokesperson told CBS News.

The New York Daily News, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the incident, first reported that Gonzalez, the commanding officer at the 72nd Precinct station, told officers to shoot 50 Cent "on sight." The source told the paper Gonzalez tried to pass off the incident as a joke but it made its way to police headquarters.

50 Cent attends an event at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood on May 3, 2018. JC Olivera / Getty

The rapper, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, commented on the situation on social media Sunday.

"This is how I wake up this morning, 🤷🏽‍♂️ This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER," he tweeted. "The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. I take this threat very seriously and I'm consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward."

The Daily News reported that one month before the alleged incident, Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint against the rapper, which ultimately led to no charges. The complaint alleged 50 Cent posted a comment on Instagram that referenced a lawsuit against Gonzalez for allegedly shaking down the owner of a hip-hop club. He reportedly wrote "blast this fool" and "f**** this commander."

Representatives for 50 Cent did not immediately return CBS News' request for comment.