Watch CBS News
U.S.

5-year-old girl drowns while trying to cross Rio Grande to enter Texas with her mother

/ CBS/AP

Head of Catholic Charities on border: Migrant families "desperate"
Head of Catholic Charities along border says migrant families are "desperate" to flee home countries 07:00

A 5-year-old girl has drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande to enter Texas, Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Tuesday.

The girl was attempting to cross the river with her mother Monday, when the current swept her away. KVIA-TV reported the mother and child were from Guatemala.

The mother told rescuers she was holding her child, but the current swept her daughter out of her arms.

The child's body was found downstream near Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Four other migrants from South America were also found trapped in the river nearby and taken to safety.

In a separate incident, the U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday it had rescued an individual from Venezuela trying to cross the Rio Grande illegally. The person was "struggling to stay afloat due to strong currents and became stranded on one of the pillars" on the the Americas Bridge.

Border Patrol agents were able to rescue the individual and bring him aboard the airboat to safety.  He was evaluated and taken into custody for processing.

Last month, CBS DFW reported  Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents saved two migrants who were found unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal near Mission, Texas. 

Migrant rescues are common in the river along the Texas border, and the attempted crossings are also sometimes deadly.

In April, a Texas National Guard member died after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande.

In 2019, a tragic photograph showed a young father and his daughter who died trying to cross the Rio Grande in south Texas.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.