5 killed in small plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas

All five people aboard a twin-engine plane died when it crashed Wednesday, shortly after taking off from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, officials said.

The twin-engine Beech BE20 crashed at around noon local time while on its way to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There were five people aboard, the FAA confirmed. In a news briefing, Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said that there were no survivors.

The environmental consultant company CTEH later confirmed in a statement to CBS News that all five people aboard, including the pilot, were CTEH employees, including the pilot, out of its Little Rock office.

"We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," Dr. Paul Nony, senior CTEH vice president, said in the statement. "We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers."

The plane crashed near a 3M plant, the Little Rock Fire Department said in a statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause.