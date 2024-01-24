5 people found dead on Highway 395 in El Mirage
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says it discovered five bodies off Highway 395 in El Mirage Tuesday night.
The department says deputies arrived to the rural area north of Victorville at about 8:15 p.m. to perform a welfare check, but investigators haven't released any more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
