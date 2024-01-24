Watch CBS News
5 people found dead on Highway 395 in El Mirage

By Matthew Rodriguez

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says it discovered five bodies off Highway 395 in El Mirage Tuesday night. 

The department says deputies arrived to the rural area north of Victorville at about 8:15 p.m. to perform a welfare check, but investigators haven't released any more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 2:02 AM EST

