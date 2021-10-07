"48 Hours" program note for Saturday, October 9
"48 Hours" will not air this week due to NCAA football — The Home Depot SEC on CBS: Alabama @ Texas A&M.
We return on Saturday, October 16 with an all-new show at 10/9c.
To catch up on any missed mysteries, full episodes are available online anytime at 48Hours.com and Paramount+.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.